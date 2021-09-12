Remembering 9/11 in Pueblo, Father reflects on losing his son-in-law 20 years ago

PUEBLO — At 7:58 am on 9/11, Pueblo held its annual Patriot's Day to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

"It's critical that we don't forget," said Bryce Boyer, Captain with the Pueblo Police Department.

Dave Cardinal was born and raised in Pueblo, followed by he and his wife's seven children.

His daughter Cathy grew up and married another Colorado native, Chris Faughnan.

"He got a job as a bond broker...and they were on I think the 103rd floor of the North Tower," said Cardinal.

Faughnan was never heard from or seen again after 9/11.

"They got an urn or something from the World Trade center, They said ashes... Well, we went down there to look at it and you could not discern what was human and what was not," said Cardinal.

Pueblo's Patriot's day saw a big crowd of people coming out early on a Sunday morning to pay their respects, complete with a walk of silence and pile of carnations people could drop off next to steel from the towers.

"Across the country we have a lot of division right now. We need to remember that we are a great nation and we all need to come together as one," said Boyce.

People gathering outside of the Center for American Values, standing by for the annual ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives 20 years ago as the Twin Towers fell.

Cardinal says when he thinks of Chris's memory, he remembers his son-in-law's openness.

"We can't go on hating other people, saying - My religion is better than your religion, my country is better than yours."

Cardinal says for the 21st year mark since 9/11, he think he and his family may just have a toast to honor Chris's love of wine and music.