'Remember Me This Way': Colorado art exhibit inspires conversations on mortality, legacy

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — In today's fast-paced world, the topic of mortality can feel overwhelming. A new art exhibit in Louisville and Boulder seeks to change that feeling, encouraging conversations about death and the legacy one may leave behind.

Titled "Remember Me (This Way): The Presence of Absence,"the exhibit is the work of Louisville artist Robin Salcido. The project invited its participants to reflect on their lives and write a one-page essay on the impact they hope to leave on their loved ones.

"I think we, in our culture, talk a lot about death like it's never going to happen, or we don't want to deal with it," Salcido said. "It's going to happen to each of us."

Colin Riley, Denver7 Louisville artist, Robin Salcido.

Through the project, participants are asked to describe simple things they loved about life, not necessarily milestones or achievements, but things they would want to be remembered for. Salcido believes this process can serve as a roadmap for how individuals choose to live their lives today.

"If you say you want to be remembered for your kindness, chances are you'll try to be kind in life," said Salcido.

Boulder resident Melissa Killian participated in the project, sharing her reflections on love, letting go, and dancing. Narrowing her legacy down to one page was the hardest part, she said.

"What we were getting down to was, what did you feel, and how did you want to make people feel?" said Killian.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Boulder resident and art project participant, Melissa Killian.

Salcido hopes the exhibit resonates with community members of all ages, inspiring them to live with intention.

"Sometimes, we put more boundaries in the way of living the life we want to be remembered for," she said. “I would love it if the younger generation took time to read what people wrote, maybe that would also give them a map.”

The exhibit looks to create a space for reflection and conversation about mortality, offering comfort in acknowledging that death is a part of life rather than a taboo subject.

"These are conversations that I think we need to all start, we all need to have," Salcido said.

You can see the exhibit at North Boulder Recreation Center until Friday, or at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center until the end of June.

