Remaining big game hunting licenses go on sale on August 9

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be allowing the purchase of big game hunting licenses left over after the primary and secondary draws at 9 a.m. on August 6.

The remaining 2024 licenses have been placed on a leftover list and will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, Aug 6.

Over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn, and whitetail deer will also go on sale at that time.

Licenses can be purchased online, over the phone or in person at CPW offices or sales locations.

This will be the first opportunity to get a limited big game hunting license outside of the draw process.

Licenses that will become available include:



Limited licenses leftover after primary and secondary draws for elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear

Limited elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses that someone drew but surrendered or did not pay for during the secondary draw that took fewer than five resident preference points

Limited licenses that were returned for refund/preference point restoration since the opening of the secondary draw, but prior to July 29 and took fewer than five resident preference points to draw

Over-the-counter licenses for elk, archery pronghorn, whitetail deer and bear

Preparing for sales day

It's important to prepare ahead of time as CPW locations and sales agents will be very busy that morning.

Log into the online system a few days beforehand to make sure that your information (such as your email and mailing address) are up-to-date. If you run into any problems getting into your account, be sure to contact CPW for assistance.

Check the leftover list , write down all the hunt codes you're interested in and have the hunt codes written down for the day of the sale. Start with the hunt codes you want the most.

If purchasing the licenses over the phone, be sure to have your hunt codes ready as sales line representatives won't be able to look up hunt codes for you.

Inventory held in shopping cart

When you enter a hunt code and confirm it, the license is held in the cart for 15 minutes or until you process the transaction, whichever comes first. If the time expires before the transaction is completed, then another customer is able to purchase that license.

Queuing system

While customers will be able to log into their accounts as early as 8 a.m. on Aug 6, products won't go on sale until 9 a.m. Do not go further than the residency page until 9 a.m.

CPW's licensing vendor uses a virtual queuing program to lessen the load on the system. The queuing program will activate once the amount of users trying to access the system reaches a certain threshold.

Once you've entered the queue, do not close your browser or navigate away from the queue page. Closing the browser or navigating away from the queue page will cause you to have to re-enter at the end of the queue.

Additional Information

For each species, hunters are limited to one list A and one list B, or two list B licenses. If you received a list A license from the primary or secondary draw, then you're only eligible for a list B or list C license. If you received a list B or list C from the primary or secondary draw, then you're eligible for a list A, list B or list C license.

As the leftover list updates every 5-10 minutes, a hunt code may still be listed as available even if it's sold out.

