'Reimagined' Boulder Jewish Festival will feature extra security in wake of Pearl Street Mall attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Last Sunday, Jewish demonstrators were targeted and attacked on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Exactly one week later, in the same place, the community will have a chance to reunite and respond.

The 30th Boulder Jewish Festival was scheduled for Sunday, June 8, before the attack, but now takes on a new meaning.

“What we hope will be a safe space for the community to come together after this tragedy and hopefully share some joy and some togetherness,” Willie Recht, JEWISHcolorado chief development officer, told Denver7 Friday.

JEWISHcolorado quickly set up an emergency fund after the attack. As of Friday, the organization has raised about $87,000, more than halfway to its goal of $160,000. The group plans to use the funds for the following "essential areas:"



Enhanced safety and security measures : Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County.

: Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County. Direct victim support : Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs.

: Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs. Comprehensive trauma support : Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma.

: Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma. Emerging community needs: Creating flexibility to address unforeseen challenges that may arise as our community navigates this difficult period.

Some of that enhanced security will be in place for Sunday’s festival.

“We hope that this fund will help offset the cost for those needs,” Recht said.



JEWISHcolorado has set up a fund to help those who were injured in Sunday's attack. If you'd like to donate, follow this link.

Festival organizers said the extra protection is precautionary and not based on a specific threat. During a Thursday press conference, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn explained what the “very visible law enforcement presence” will look like.

“We are bringing in SWAT elements,” Redfearn said. “We will have drones. We will have a lot of people there, no secret. We’ll likely have plainclothes people in the crowd, as well. And so we want people to feel safe. We want people to feel at ease.”

The Boulder Jewish Community Center said the festival itself will be “reimagined… into something that promises to be the most powerful and memorable yet.” The group Run For Their Lives, the target of the June 1 attack, will be an even bigger focus, as will the group’s message: raising awareness for the hostages still being held in Gaza.

“This is a time to come together as a community and do what Boulder County has done in the past when we face tragedy, challenge and crisis, which is lift one another up,” Boulder County District Attorney said during Thursday’s press conference.



WATCH: 'We will walk again': Victim injured in Pearl Street Mall attack shares powerful message during vigil

'We will walk again': Victim injured in Pearl Street Mall attack shares powerful message at vigil

Recht said his community has no choice but to come out and unite.

“I’m exhausted,” he said. “I get scared. You know, my fear sort of fluctuates from time to time. But again, this is what we have to do.

“This is not new to us. This is not new to the Jewish community, but we continue to show up, and we will on Sunday as well.”

The Boulder Jewish Festival is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, between 13th and 14th streets. You can find more information through this link.