Rehabilitated golden eagle takes flight

PUEBLO — A golden eagle is flying high after a few good people helped him out.

The bird wads released today at the Beaver Creek State Wilderness Area near Penrose.

This all started a few weeks back when Colorado Parks and Wildlife received an injured golden eagle from a hitchhiker near Cripple Creek.

Since that time. the bird was rehabilitating at The Raptor Center in Pueblo.

Diana Miller, and her crew, took care of the golden eagle.

She says anytime they get to see a bird heading home, the feeling is unlike any other.

“It’s what you hope for every animal that comes into your care. So many of them don't survive, just because of the seriousness of their accidents or illness. So when you get to let one go, it’s just the best thing,” Miller said.

The Raptor Center says it takes any bird in need.

The group is a nonprofit, so if you have cleaning or household medical supplies, the group will gladly take it.