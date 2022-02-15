Registration open for El Paso County hazardous waste event

EL PASO COUNTY — Registration is now open for the first El Paso County "Clean Sweep" event this year, which allows residents to drop off hazardous waste.

The drop-off is scheduled for April 8 at the County Hazardous Waste Disposal Site on Akers Drive, and the event is free.

Organizers say it's better to register as soon as possible, almost 300 of the 500 total slots have already been filled.

While the county does hazardous waste recycling during the week, the "Clean Sweep" events are for items that are harder to dispose of.

“We allow people to bring things that we don't normally take, such as larger TV's. You know that those ones that are bigger and heavier mattresses, box springs, tires, that sort of thing," said El Paso County Environmental Division Manager Kathy Andrew.

With the current budget from the County, there will be two more events planned sometime in 2022.

From the El Paso County Hazardous Waste site:

The following items are accepted free at the Clean Sweep Events from El Paso and Teller County residents ONLY – no trash, no business waste:

Electronics : ANY SIZE TV or COMPUTER MONITOR, limited to three total per vehicle . Computers, printers, fax machines, laptops, notebooks, ultra-books, net books, electronic tablets, DVD players, VCRs, radios, stereos, video game consoles, video display devices with viewing screens greater than 4” diagonally.

Paint and paint-related products (stains, strippers, thinners, varnishes, etc.) – 50 gallon limit.

Household chemicals (aerosols, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, lamp oil, etc.)

Lawn & garden chemicals (fertilizers, pesticides, poisons, plant food, etc.)

Mattresses/Box Springs (limited to six [6] total)

Automotive chemicals waxes, bug / tar / vinyl / chrome / engine cleaners, etc.

Automotive fluids – motor oil, antifreeze, brake & transmission fluids (each limited to 10 gal, must

come in containers no larger than 5 gal filled no more than ¾ full all containers must be left at site)

All types of batteries – lead-acid vehicle batteries and household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, watch & hearing aid batteries). No corrosion. Must come in clear bag or jar.

Tires passenger and light truck (limit is nine [9] per vehicle). Can be on or off rim.

NOT ACCEPTED:

Air Conditioners, Ammunition, Appliances, Asbestos, Business Waste (includes schools, churches, nonprofits, etc.), Cables/Wires NOT attached to anything, Carpet/Rugs, Compressed Gas Cylinders other than 1 or 20lb propane, 1 lb butane or 1lb mapp gas, Containers larger than 5 gal, Fans, Freezers, Furniture, Heaters, Home media items (CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, cassettes, etc.), Lab grade/Industrial chemicals & products, Lawnmowers, Medical Tools/Supplies, Medications (click for more info), Microwaves, Phones (cell/landline), Refrigerators, Remote Controls, Satellite dishes, Snow Blowers, Speakers, Trash, Unlabeled or leaking containers, Wood

_____

