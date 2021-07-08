Registration is open for the 2021 Prism Awards.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Businesses are continuing to rebound from the pandemic and one awards ceremony is going to recognize the hard work of these businesses in just a week. The event will be held at the SCP Hotel and the Colorado Institute for Social Impact is encouraging local businesses to attend.

Businesses that attend will gain a unique networking opportunity where they can be surrounded by individuals stepping into the new sector of the economy, one that values purpose and profit. They also get the opportunity to celebrate local small businesses that have been living this business model and who have helped to support the community during covid while continuing to run successful businesses. The event is also happy to be back in person. Last year, it was held a few weeks before everything shut down, but they waited until now to host it again. Those at the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado are encouraging you at home to come network, and gain from this year’s PRISM awards.

“More consumers are conscious than ever, and they are looking to businesses to do more good things in the community whether that’s social or environmental so if you’re a business owner, you should come check out these awards. They’re a blast and you’ll meet fellow business owners that are doing cool things in our community,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.

“If we can get people out celebrating businesses that are actually giving back to their community, through the pandemic and even before that, that are just doing so much good. Not only for the employees and for the culture that they’re building but truly getting out into their community and trying to make things better. So, we’re thrilled that we can be part of that,” said Stacey Burns, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.

The PRISM Awards given include the Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year. Each award will be announced during the event. The cost to attend is 30 dollars a ticket and those interested can sign up here.

