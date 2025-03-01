Registration for the 70th Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent begins March 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — For 70 years, runners have showcased "tenacity, adventure, and mountain-tested endurance" at the Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent.

Registration for the marathon begins on Saturday, March 1 for the following races;



Pikes Peak Marathon & the Pikes Peak Ascent

Garden of the Gods 10 Mile

Barr Trail Mountain Race

Also known as 'America's Ultimate Challenge,' Pikes Peak Marathon challenges runners with an 8,000-foot climb to the summit of Pikes Peak, at 14,115 feet, and back down into Manitou Springs.

This is the 48th year of the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile race, where 2,000 runners race through the National Natural Landmark. Runners can choose from the 10-mile road race, the 10K road race, or the 10K trail run.

The Barr Trail Mountain Race traverses from Manitou Springs to Barr Camp, for a "true test of strength, agility, and sure-footedness."

“We’re expecting a sell-out year across all races this year. And being the 70th running of the Pikes Peak Marathon, we’re excited to celebrate the history and legends that have shaped this race and this running community."



“From runners, to volunteers, to the organizers - it’s an incredible community that has made the Pikes Peak Marathon the amazing event that it is today.” Executive Director Kathy Hubel

Runners who register in March will also pay a lower price than those who register later on.



Register for the Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Race here.

The race begins on June 8, 2025

Register for the Barr Trail Mountain Race here.

The race begins on July 20, 2025



Register for the Pikes Peak Ascent here.

Interested runners must complete a qualifier to run the ascent. The race begins on September 20, 2025

Register for the Pikes Peak Marathon here.

Interested runners must complete a qualifier to run the marathon. The race begins on September 21, 2025



All information on each race can be found on their respective registration pages.





