Reformulated gas switch in Front Range counties could mean higher prices at the pump

Coloradans could start seeing gas prices jump this weekend.

Starting Saturday, nine Front Range counties are switching to reformulated gas.

The reason?

It all comes down to increased ozone pollution. Reformulated gas is slightly denser and less likely to evaporate.

The Federal Clean Air Act requires certain areas to change the type of gas they use when pollution levels reach a certain point.

From June 1 to mid-September, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld Counties will sell reformulated gasoline.

You may be thinking, "Why now as more drivers hit the road?"

More cars on the road means more pollution. Additionally, ground level ozone peaks during hotter weather.

Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders are concerned Adams County will end up seeing more pollution with more tanks and trucks needed in the area due to increased production.

As for how much you can expect to pay, there is some debate.

Other states like California, for instance, have seen around a 35-cent increase.

But the Environmental Protection Agency told Denver7, it's projections show it'll be about 3 to 5 cents more per gallon here along the Front Range.

“You’re going to see some environmental benefits and health benefits within the area. Because if there are less emissions coming off of that gasoline, there's going to be less emissions in the air causing the formation of ozone, and in ozone and high levels can be dangerous to public health,” Adrienne Sandoval with EPA Region 8 said.

As of now, gas prices in Denver are lower than they were a year ago.

The state average is $3.32.

