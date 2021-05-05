ReelAbilities, film festival that celebrates the stories of people with disabilities, coming to Denver

DENVER – An inclusive, accessible international film festival is making its debut in Denver this week.

The Jewish Community Center of Denver has helped bring ReelAbilities to Denver from Wednesday, May 5 to Saturday, May 8.

“ReelAbilities is a film festival that celebrates the authentic stories and creative expressions of people with disabilities, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Weiner Weiss, director of festivals for JCC Denver’s Mizel Arts and Culture Center.

Weiner Weiss said bringing the film festival to the Mile High City was a no-brainer.

“Denver is such a robust cultural arts city,” said Weiner Weiss. “It has such wonderful programs and we felt ReelAbilities needed to be part of our local fabric of cultural arts.”

There are six films being presented at this year’s festival, along with three supplemental workshop programs. JCC Denver is ensuring the festival is equitable and inclusive for all people by including:

Open Captions

Audio Description

ASL Interpretation

“Pay What You Can” Ticketing

Virtually and On-Demand Festival

“We want to be as accessible as possible because accessibility is really our foremost consideration,” said Weiner Weiss.

ReelAbility: Denver is completely virtual. Tickets are available on the JCC Denver website. There, you will also find a lineup of the films being featured this year.