Recreational marijuana sales now available in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Recreational marijuana sales are now available in Colorado Springs. 22 storefronts within the city have received a recreational license so far.

WATCH: Colorado Springs begins sales of recreational marijuana

To buy marijuana, you must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID. There is also a limit to how much you can buy, which is up to one ounce of flower, eight grams of concentrate or a combination of both.

While stores could have started selling Tuesday, Apothecary Farms decided to wait until Wednesday to make sure the shelves are fully stocked.

They say they had 20 to 30 grams of stock coming through the doors Tuesday.

Brett McDonald, the Marketing and Sales Director at Apothecary Farms, tells News5 why they made this decision.

"We didn't want to have customers have a poor experience the first time they came in, where the shelves aren't stocked, we're not quite prepared," said McDonald. "We've got people running around stocking stuff and tagging stuff. So, we decided to open tomorrow (Wednesday), where the stores would be fully stocked and ready to go."

McDonald also says they expect the demand to be high, and they have hired five new employees at both locations.

