Record number of kids in need for back to school clothes fundraiser

The Salvation Army is hosting a 'Back to School Shopping Spree' event Saturday August 5th. It's more than half way to its donation goal, but still needs help. Click here to help reach the goal.

The goal is $20,000 to support 200 kids.

This is a record number of kids, according to the Salvation Army. It's been doing this spree for decades.

"We rely on the community to help sponsor every one of these kids because we simply can't afford it ourselves," said the community relations director Jeane Turner.

It takes $100 to fully sponsor a child. Sponsoring a child gives them several outfits to choose from, including shoes.

"Just giving these kids confidence, seeing their excitement on their faces when they get to pick out a new pair of shoes, many of these kids have never done that before," said Turner.

The Salvation Army said 100% of donations, any amount, goes directly toward helping a child in need.

"Many of them are in our programs either at our shelter or here at or after school, summer day camp," said Turner.

With a partnership with JCPenney, $100 goes a long way, said Turner.

"30% off, tax-free shopping plus they bring in tons of other sale items," said Turner.

If the donation goal is not met, Turner said they would have to pull funding from other programs.

Gavin Light is supporting 50 kids this year.

"I was able to donate more this year than I have in the past but I just think there's a lot of need out there," said Light.

Light said he donates every year to invest in the next generation and make a difference.

"I don't spend money on fancy cars or watches, those just aren't my value, it's rewarding to me to give back," said Light.

____

