Record high hotel occupancy rates

Hotel occupancy numbers hit record highs to end 2021 as travelers continue to visit Olympic City USA.

"We experienced record occupancies, record rates and a longer season than is normal," Wendy McHenry, General Manager of the Club and Lodge at Flying Horse

The Club and Lodge at Flying Horse is one of many hotels and lodges seeing great success in recent months.

"The lodge has been around for seven years now and we're much better known," said McHenry.

The staff at Visit Colorado Springs says companies like Flying Horse are seeing the positive effect from the increased air service into the airport.

"That affect on, not only other carriers into our airport but also for Southwest has made it easier for people to get here," said Doug Price with Visit Colorado Springs.

Doug Price with Visit Colorado Springs says hotel occupancy rates led the state of Colorado for many of the months of 2021.

"During the summer of 2021, in August, we were over 90% occupied, and that means all of our hotel rooms," Price said.

For the Club and Lodge at Flying Horse, that meant new growth this year.

"This year we have a second lodge under construction that's going to bring on an additional 54 rooms for us," said McHenry.

Visit Colorado Springs hopes to see the hospitality industry continue to see success.

"All indications for 2022 are positive," Price said.

Visit Colorado Springs says great weather, increased air access and competitive rates are all contributing factors to much of this success.