Record-breaking rainfall impacting construction in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Record-breaking rainfall in our area might be helping with drought-related conditions, but it can make construction efforts a pain. One local business owner says this weather is killing his business.

"A little bit of rain is great, but this rain every single day is, it's really hurting us," said Jim Morley, owner of Morley Construction.

Morley Construction focuses on developing lots for homebuilders to develop on. Their owner says it's been nearly impossible to meet building deadlines.

"We've been trying to put in electric lines, and we've gone weeks. The electric company is ready to. go, and we're ready to go, They dig a trench, we dig a trench, and it fills up with water," said Morley.

He continued to talk about the economic impact this has on his business. Rain can often undo any progress done by companies, washing away hard work.

"As a result, it ends up costing us a significant amount of money because the guys that are doing it for us expect to be paid for doing it, and if they have to do it 2,3, or 4 times, they still expect to be paid".

Morley continued that missing these key building deadlines makes moving to Colorado Springs more difficult.

"Homebuyers are scheduled to move in July 1st, well guess what? Now it's August 15th. Well, that hurts them wherever they're living, if they're selling a house, staying in a hotel. It hurts the home builder because now the homebuilder can't deliver the house on time".

In the meantime, these companies have nothing to do but wait for dry weather.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.