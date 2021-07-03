REBOUND- Seven Branches Bakery cooking up something sweet for locals

PUEBLO — Jessenia Sanchez hit a low point when the pandemic hit. She lost her job but what she did not lose was hope.

Determined to make a tough situation into something good, Jessenia took a leap of faith and opened her Seven Branches Bakery.

“I’ve been baking for about ten years now and I went to culinary school right here at PPC, and once we finished, I took the leap and I began opening my business.”

From homemade cupcakes to cookies and everything in between, there’s something for everyone at Seven Branches Bakery and the community has offered their support.

"Pueblo has been so great to me. When I was laid off from my job, they showed up. The community has been great to me in supporting my business ang my goals. They have definitely kept me going.”

Jessenia chose a name for her bakery that would honor her father’s legacy. Her father had seven children, and all seven of her siblings are involved in the bakery business.

Jessenia says she’s glad she took the leap of faith, and she offers delivery for anyone interested in tasting her homemade desserts. Those interested can visit here or they can stop by the Pueblo West Farmer’s Market. The market will be opened every Saturday through September.

