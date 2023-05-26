'Really difficult honestly,' A senior graduates high school after becoming blind

COLORADO SPRINGS— Six students graduated from the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) Friday morning.

Issac Chandler takes the stage, hugs his teachers and moved his tassel over to the left.

But the journey to get here hasn't been that simple. "Really difficult honestly."

His whole life changed a few year ago. A brain tumor made Chandler almost 100% blind.

"I just try to be strong and get through it, I definitely have a breaking point quite often though, I'm still trying to figure out how to cope with it," said Chandler.

Three graduates joined the Bulldog Band and sang I lived by OneRepublic and shouted, "I did it all."

"It's a very special class... these students have been through a lot," said the School for the Blind principal Jamie Lugo.

Lugo said students learn they can do anything and will always be supported.

"You'll never be alone, [CSDB is] your second home forever," said the CSDB interim-superintendent Tera Spangler in a speech.

Chandler was the senior class speaker. "A kid with social anxiety, strong enough to be on stage to scream 'congratulations' to all the seniors here."

"[Teachers] mainly teach you to take risks and stuff, to really go out there and do things you may not like to do," said Chandler.

Chandler will be going into a transitional program at CSDB to help him prepare for college. He plans to graduate Colorado College with a liberal arts degree.

Chandler said he can finally live outside of his comfort zone.

"It's been a pleasure but it's time for me to burst out of the bubble and grow," said Chandler wrapping up his speech.

____

