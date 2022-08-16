Readiness exercise at Peterson, Schriever may impact travel on and off base

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Personnel at Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station will have an exercise event that begins on Aug. 15 and ends on Aug. 18.

Exercise scenarios will impact the bases on different days and those who travel on and off base may experience gate closures or other delays.

The exercise is meant to ensure that forces use the correct techniques and procedures to protect the mission of the installations and on-base communities.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service facilities will remain open.

