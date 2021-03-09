Randy Royal sworn in as Colorado Springs' new Fire Chief

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has a new Fire Chief.

Randy Royal was sworn in Monday by Mayor John Suthers.

Chief Royal has been a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department for more than 34 years. He has also worked in emergency services for more than 42 years, previously working with a volunteer fire department and private EMS transport agencies.

"Today, 34 years ago is when I stepped into the fire academy, on this day 34 years ago,so that's pretty cool. It's a great department, I'm excited about it! We have a lot of work to do but in a good way. We don't really have anything bad going on, we can just be moving on in a positive direction," Royal said.

Deputy Chief Jayme McConnellogue was also sworn in Monday. She is the first woman to be a Deputy Chief in the department.