Rampart high school student takes home the Future Broadcasters Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Broadcasters from every corner of Colorado gathered in Denver on Saturday to celebrate the achievements of those in broadcast media.

Some of the best and brightest in the industry gathered together under the same roof.

While they celebrated those who are hot in the game right now, there was also a glimpse into the future of who will keep the fire burning in the world of broadcast media, as several students were presented with the Future Broadcasters Award.

A media student from Rampart High School, Kaitlyn O'Keeffe walked graciously across the stage to receive her award for her heartwarming story about the remembrance of one of their coaches.

"Coach Nia Cornett Remembered" depicts the story of the Rampart hip-hop dance team and the devastating loss of one of their assistant coaches, Nia Cornett, who was an inspirational figure to everyone who knew her, a talented dancer, and a fierce friend.

To honor her memory, the dance team performed a dance in a September assembly, dressed in their "Long Live Nia" shirts, and performing pieces choreographed or loved by Cornett herself.

O'Keeffe was able to document the occasion, get into the minds of the students on the dance team, and learn just how much Cornett has positively impacted them, and how much love they feel in every dance they do.

While young in age, O'Keeffe displayed an intricate knowledge of how to use media as a tool to tell a powerful and compelling story.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.