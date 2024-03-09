Rampart High School raises $53,000 on its way toward $70,000 in Bald for Bucks fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rampart High School took part in the annual Bald for Bucks fundraiser on Friday.

Students and staff from across Academy District 20 got their heads shaved. The event raises money to help fund blood cancer research.

School staff say a bald head is a great way for students to show their support for those who have cancer.

"There are plenty of people who walk this earth and they don't get to choose if they're bald or not based on cancer, chemo, autoimmune diseases and I just want them to feel safe and at home and feel like they're beautiful too if they're bald," said Meghan Sanders, Principal of Rampart High School.

The school's goal for this year is to raise $70,000. So far, they have managed to raise just under $53,000.

