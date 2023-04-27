Rain and snow lower fire danger in Southern Colorado but not for long

The rain and snow help reduce fire danger in Southern Colorado, but for how long? Experts say it all depends on the weather forecast where you are.

People in eastern El Paso County got quite a bit of rain.

"It certainly is a welcomed relief 'cause everybody needs the moisture around here," Falcon Fire Department battalion chief Joe Cosgrove.

Cosgrove said the fire danger level will go back up in just a few days because of dirt and dead grass drying quickly.

Meanwhile, people in Woodland Park got plenty of snow.

"We'll have more moisture and be less flammable, less of a risk but it is a short-term benefit," said a Colorado Forest Service rep. Andy Schlosberg.

This means the fire threat is lower than in the plains, according to Colorado Forest Service. Experts say it's because trees absorb more water than grass and dry brush.

But even with heavy snow, fire danger levels will go back up in a few weeks.

I asked would rain or snow help put out a burning wildfire.

"Once the fire is burning, there's usually enough heat the fire would continue to burn even with the snow and the rain, but it won't spread as rapidly," said Schlosberg.

Despite the weather, experts say wildfire risk is year-round.

"We're not able to take any time off, like I said it's year-round so we had some of our biggest fires in the winter months," said Cosgrove.

Cosgrove said he worries about high winds in the forecast.

"All it takes is a spark and the fire gets going really quick, we have a lot of open land out here," said Cosgrove.

