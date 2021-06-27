Racing to End Alzheimer’s

COLORADO SPRINGS — Alzheimer's affects 6 million Americans and 50 million people worldwide.

Phil Frengs has always had a love for racing, but when his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he came up with a way to honor and remember those who have also been affected.

"It dawned on me that there might be an opportunity to do something with Alzheimer's associated with racing."

Instead of logos and corporate names on a race car, Frengs covered his race car with names of people who have been affected with Alzheimer's, or any form of dementia.

There are currently 75 names on the car, and it is Frengs hope that that number only continues to grow.

"While we are doing that, we are soliciting names to go on the car. Hopefully we put 100 names on the car during the summer tour."

This is the car's 4th race season, and the organization has raised more than $400,000.

The car will race up to the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

"They have designed this car to be as fast as it can be up the mountain. We want to see James get to the top of the mountain safely and in first place."

