Racers showcase skills in Soap Box Derby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Sunday was Race Day in downtown Colorado Springs as dozens of young drivers and their families flocked to the Costilla Street hill for the 18th Annual Soap Box Derby.

The race participants ranged in age from 7 to 20 years old. They begin building their cars in January in anticipation of the big race.

The Derby consists of two divisions: stock, and super stock. The winners from each division will represent Colorado Springs in the International Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio in July.

Brothers Jamison and Daxton Kimsey told us how much they enjoyed the experience.

"We've had a load of fun," Jamison said. "It took a little bit of work because we just got a new floorboard for our car. So, we had to build my whole new car. So, it took a lot of work but it's a whole lot of fun."

Families build the cars together following a step-by-step process. Derby organizers aim to make the event a learning experience that teaches craftsmanship and creates bonding opportunities.

The cost to buy the required materials can get expensive for a young person. So, local businesses will occasionally sponsor a car to help get young racers started.

