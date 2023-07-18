Rabid bat found outside Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, here are some signs to identify rabies

COLORADO SPRINGS — On June 10th, a bat was found during the daytime near Starsmore Nature and Visitor Center. El Paso County Public Health promptly collected the bat and found it was the first animal this year to test positive for rabies.

"Although this is the only one that's tested positive this year, we know that there are other animals that probably have that disease," said Hailey Zachary, Communicable Disease Program Manager at El Paso County Public Health.

Zachary continued that the Summer months are often when Public Health sees the highest number of rabies cases since more people are out exploring nature. She also mentioned that an animal doesn't have to be foaming at the mouth to be positive for rabies.

"Anytime you see an animal, a wild animal, that's interacting with your pets, most of them don't do that. Or a lot of these are nocturnal, so when you see skunks or raccoons out during the day, that's an indicator," she continued.

The public is advised to ignore wild animals that start to approach them on trails or in parks. Public Health advises checking yourself and your four-legged friends for bites or scratches if you've been around a questionable animal.

El Paso County Public Health offers vaccinations and treatment if you're worried about rabies. You're encouraged to call them at (719) 578-3220 or (719) 235-2278 after hours.

____

