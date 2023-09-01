Quick Thinking: Pueblo Deputy and DOC employee save elderly man from burning truck Friday afternoon

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck burned along Highway 50 Friday afternoon according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Deputy McGrath was on a routine patrol Friday afternoon when he noticed the trailer and truck on the side of Hwy 50 near Purcell Boulevard with a lot of smoke coming from the engine.

Deputy McGrath soon realized the entire truck was engulfed in flames while approaching the vehicle, Deputy McGrath noticed a gas canister in the bed of the truck and was able to move it before it could burn.

The driver of the truck a 78-year-old man was experiencing some sort of medical emergency and was trapped in the vehicle. With the assistance of a Department of Correction Employee who stopped to assist Deputy McGrath, they soon realized the trapped man's predicament.

Deputy McGrath and the DOC employee broke the passenger side window and were able to get the man to safety.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at this time. Pueblo West Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out quickly.

