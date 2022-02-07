Quick response saves home in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly doused a small fire at a home in Old Colorado City Sunday. It was first reported at around 3:50 p.m. a home in the 700 block of West Cucharras Street.

Crews saw smoke coming from a window of the home when they arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. One person went to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.