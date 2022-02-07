Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Quick response saves home in Old Colorado City

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA 5
736 W CUCHARRAS FIRE.jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 19:07:28-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly doused a small fire at a home in Old Colorado City Sunday. It was first reported at around 3:50 p.m. a home in the 700 block of West Cucharras Street.

Crews saw smoke coming from a window of the home when they arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. One person went to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More