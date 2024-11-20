Questions swirling regarding the safety of the Fillmore Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — Questions are swirling about drivers and pedestrian safety after the City of Colorado Springs shared a picture on Facebook the other day.

It's a titled rocker bearing on the Fillmore Street bridge. You can see the Facebook post below:

They say it's been stable in that position and the bridge is safe to drive on. The city says engineers have been monitoring it for the last 10 to 15 years and inspect it every 90 days.

Tuesday, the city had an open house to show the public their plans and to listen to comments and concerns.

The project is still in phase one, and the entire project will take a few years to complete.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.