Questions over firework bans before Fourth of July weekend

Fire restrictions remain in place in some parts of Southern Colorado and with Fourth of July celebrations coming up, many are wondering which kind of fireworks are legal to buy and sell in the area.
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 27, 2022
SOUTHERN COLORADO — Despite the monsoon moisture we have been seeing, fire restrictions remain in place in some parts of Southern Colorado. With the Fourth of July celebrations coming up, many are wondering which kind of fireworks are legal to buy and sell in the area.

Due to Stage One Fire Restrictions in El Paso County, it's illegal to buy and sell any kind of flammable fireworks, even sparklers.

Jody Ilett, the owner of Affordable Flags and Fireworks, said the ban should be in place.

"We've been here 33 years and this is definitely not the first ban. I don't want to see my house burned down. We don't want another Waldo Canyon," she said.

She said her shop will miss out on around $40,000 in revenue, but that's only a portion of her annual sales.

"It's less than a percent of our annual sales. So it's not a biggie," Ilett said. "Once the fire ban is lifted, we'll have fireworks. They will be on the shelf, they will be for sale."

The city of Pueblo does not have any fire restrictions in place. This means the city will follow the statewide ban on fireworks, which includes any firework that "explodes or leaves the ground," according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Ilett has one goal in mind: safety. She said people in El Paso County should go out and enjoy a public display of fireworks this Fourth of July instead.

"It should be fun. You don't have to worry about burning your fingers or cleaning up the mess," Ilett said.
