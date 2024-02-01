Questions linger as to what a heavily armed man had planned at Glenwood Adventure Park in late October

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The motive behind why a 20-year-old man entered Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in October, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, handgun and other lethal weapons including IEDs could not be determined, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office revealed Thursday.

Diego Barajas-Medina was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a women's bathroom on October 30, 2023, before the park opened.

The investigation revealed Barajas-Medina, who was wearing tactical clothing and patches with emblems that “gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement” was found in body armor and a ballistic helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

Along with the semi-automatic rifle and handgun, Barajas-Medina was discovered with several loaded magazines for both weapons including hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the report revealed.

Local News Discovery of man's body prompts closure of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Robert Garrison

The sheriff’s office previously said Barajas-Medina “could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions."

Medina graduated from a Carbondale high school in 2021 and had no previous encounters with law enforcement agencies.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said it found Barajas-Medina had not reached out to mental health services and did not appear to be linked to any extremist group.

Medina’s electronic devices, including phone and computer, were searched and detectives found he apparently visited websites discussing mass shootings.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

“However, the investigation was unable to uncover any motive for Diego amassing such a lethal arsenal nor did it explain what happened to change his mind and why he did not follow through with whatever he was planning,” a news release read.

The investigation found Barajas-Medina’s weapons were legally acquired through online sites and the two semi-automatic guns were “ghost” guns.

“The Sheriff’s Office acknowledges that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, Diego could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions on our community resulting in multiple injuries and possibly death to members of the public as well as first responders. As a community, we are fortunate and thankful that this did not happen,” the release stated.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Near where Barajas-Medina’s body was discovered, investigators found he wrote on one of the bathroom walls: “I’m not a killer, I just wanted to get in the cave.”

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park closed for a short time while the investigation unfolded.

"To keep our guests, team members and assets safe, multiple security programs are in place including an extensive network of security cameras, alarms, fencing, gates and posted signage. Lock-out protocols provide protection for engineering, ride operation and ride restricted areas, as well as sensitive buildings. The incident on October 28 did not take place in any of these areas and was not related to any rides or attractions," the park said in a statement in October.