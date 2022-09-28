Queen Palmer students receive four free books as part of the 'If You Give a Child a Book' Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, September 27th, students at Queen Palmer elementary school received a special gift.

As part of the If You Give A Child A Book campaign, Scripps and KOAA 5 were able to hand out four free books to students at Queen Palmer Elementary.

The If You Give A Child A Book campaign is all made possible through the Scripps Howard Fund. The fund provides free books to students at Title I schools like Queen Palmer.

So far this year over $861,000 has been raised nationally, last year over 207,000 books were distributed which translates to 37 million reading minutes. With just every $5 dollars spent you can give a child a book.

You can donate by visiting If You Give a Child a Book.

Volunteers from the North Colorado Springs Rotary Club were at Queen Palmer Elementary Tuesday reading to kids. The Rotarians are committed to "Service above self" and always looking to enhance education for the next generation. At Tuesday's book fair, volunteers kicked off a new program where they will read to students on a weekly basis at the school.

"So this is not just a one-day thing for us. We are planning to come into Queen Palmer School every week through the next semester and beyond" said Gina Hayden of the North Colorado Springs Rotary Club

The club has donated $15 thousand dollars to the If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This is their first year making this contribution, in the past, they have donated free dictionaries to the students at queen palmer elementary school.

If the national goal is met this year the Scripps Howard Fund and KOAA 5 plan to provide students of Title I elementary schools with ten free books next year. You can make this goal a reality by continuing the campaign here.

