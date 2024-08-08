Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Quarry Fire burning west of Ken Caryl fully contained, Jefferson County officials say

Quarry Fire_Aug 5 2024 update
West Metro Fire Rescue
Quarry Fire_Aug 5 2024 update
Posted
and last updated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning near Deer Creek Canyon in Jefferson County is now 100% contained, Jefferson County officials said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office announced the news via X, formerly Twitter, at 2:45 p.m. By 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies had lifted all pre-evacuation notices and that roads would open back up for residents by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday's news comes a day after county officials said all mandatory evacuations had been lifted.

The fire was reported late evening on July 30 and quickly grew in size. Three days later, on Aug. 2, Jefferson County officials said the fire was being investigated as arson, though it's not yet clear if the fire was intentionally set or not. Anybody with information about the origin of the fire is asked to call 303-271-5612.

Colorado Wildfires

Wildfire

With arson investigation at Quarry Fire, how do arson charges work in Colorado?

Stephanie Butzer

The blaze had grown to 579.6 acres in size by the time full containment was announced by the sheriff’s office.

No homes have been lost to the fire.

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App