Purple Onion restaurant holds fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey

COLORADO SPRINGS — Owner of the Purple Onion, Erdal Bengogullari, says he's lost 17 family members in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Feb 6.

Now, he's using his fusion Greek and Turkish restaurant to help fundraise in his community. On Sunday, he hosted

hundreds of locals for a feast, with all donations going towards supporting his family and others in Turkey.

"When tragedy happens, one thing about American people is that they do get together. And they are here not just to eat, and socialize, but donate. And I do appreciate that," said Bengogullari.

If you'd like to help him contribute towards relief efforts, you can visit their Facebook page here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.