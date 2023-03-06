Watch Now
Purple Onion restaurant holds fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey

The owner says he lost 17 family members in the devasting natural disaster
A local restaurant owner is holding a fundraiser to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Turkey
Posted at 8:32 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 22:32:20-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Owner of the Purple Onion, Erdal Bengogullari, says he's lost 17 family members in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Feb 6.

Now, he's using his fusion Greek and Turkish restaurant to help fundraise in his community. On Sunday, he hosted
hundreds of locals for a feast, with all donations going towards supporting his family and others in Turkey.

"When tragedy happens, one thing about American people is that they do get together. And they are here not just to eat, and socialize, but donate. And I do appreciate that," said Bengogullari.

If you'd like to help him contribute towards relief efforts, you can visit their Facebook page here.

