Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival begins Saturday for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a family activity to do this weekend, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is kicking off its annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival.

The event kicks off this Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will take place every weekend in October.

Those who visit can take a hayride or see the hay maze, pumpkin patch, and apple orchard. There will also be a big slide and a games section for the family to enjoy, including sack races and tetherball. The event is also educational. The museum will be featuring old mining equipment displays so visitors can learn about mining. I spoke with a representative from the museum who says this time of the year is especially exciting for community members and the museum.

“There’s always something for every age. It’s just natural, healthy, wholesome stuff to do. Come out and play in the sunshine and the outdoors of Colorado,” said Executive Director at Western Museum of Mining and Industry.

“I think that is my favorite part. They really kind of put all their cyber stuff aside and come out and just hang out and play games together and have a good time,” said Dewey.

Tickets are 11 dollars online or 13 dollars on-site. The museum will also be selling locally grown pumpkins. All of the money from the festival goes towards museum operations.

