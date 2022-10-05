Pueblo's Rail Fair teams up with TECO

The Pueblo Model Railroad Association (PMRA) is partnering with Colorado Springs-based Train Expo Colorado to bring you the joys of model railroading.

Each year, the PMRA stages a train model show called the Rail Fair which has three main components:

• Operating model railroad layouts from various clubs in the Rocky Mountain area for the enjoyment of the public,

• A marketplace for both commercial model railroad vendors and private individuals to buy, sell, and swap model railroad equipment,

• A venue to present instructional and informational clinics on model railroading in support of model railroading.

The Rail Fair will be hosted at the Livestock Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds from Saturday, October 15 from 9 AM to 4:30 PM and Sunday, October 16th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $10 per pers and kids 12 and under are free. You can find out more about this event here.

Courtesy of TECO Fairgrounds map

This year's railroad layout includes N scale, HO scale, narrow gauge HO, G scale, and even Lego-based layouts. You can also check out instructional and informational clinics including live model steam locomotives, how to landscape a model railroad using inexpensive and readily available materials, and free open source software to design a model railroad layout.

