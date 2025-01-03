Pueblo's Public Health Department is offering free radon testing kits for residents

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Health and Environment will be giving free radon testing kits to residents.

According to Pueblo's Health Department, the radon levels in Colorado are higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that is found in soil in Colorado. Residents are encouraged to test for radon due to the higher levels naturally found in Colorado and establish mitigation techniques if necessary.

According to the health department, long-term radon exposure can cause cancer.

"When a person is exposed to radon over many years the exposure can increase the risk of lung cancer. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, only smoking causes more lung cancer. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people without a history of smoking." Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment

Residents can go to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment building at 101 West 9th Street.

The department received a grant that allowed the purchase of 400 radon test kits.

According to the department, a vent pipe system and fan, also known as a soil suction radon reduction system, will pull radon from the home and vent it outside. If one of these systems is needed, the department states it does not require major changes to the home.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.