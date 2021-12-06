Pueblo's new Board of Education Directors take office

PUEBLO — Pueblo School District 70 welcomed 5 new Board of Education Directors on Thursday, December 3.
The Board nominated and selected Anne Ochs as the new President. Ochs is from Pueblo and taught in District 70 for 5 years, before moving to her current position as an Instructional Designer with K12/Stride. She currently resides in Pueblo West with her husband and 2 daughters.
The incoming Vice-President is Dr. A.J. Wilson. Wilson is from Pueblo West, and he graduated from Pueblo West High School in 2006.
The 3 other new Directers are John Cristensen, Chris Deluca, and Cathleen Culhane Howland.
Pam Smith will serve again as the Board Secretary and Treasurer.
