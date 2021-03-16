Pueblo's NAACP hosts public conversation with city on how money should be spent

PUEBLO — With more financial aid hitting the city of Pueblo, how should those dollars be spent? Well, the city wants to listen to your requests.

On March 16th at 5:30 pm, Pueblo's NAACP branch and the city of Pueblo will come together over Zoom for a conversation about how new grants can best be spent to support minority communities in Pueblo.

"We don’t want general stuff, we want things, as the NAACP of the Pueblo branch, we want to be able to follow what they say. We want it to be more than just words. We want them to show us action," said Roxana Mack, President of Pueblos NAACP branch.

the city is receiving a City Start Grant for $25,000 through the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund). The city says "The resident engagement focus group... with NAACP stakeholders will be an opportunity for the City to listen to comments and concerns from the attendees with a dedicated focus on the impact of COVID-19 on financial empowerment and racial justice strategies."

Mack says some focus points will include the opportunity for home ownership, minority entrepreneurship, and finding affordable housing.

“We just kinda want to be in the game," said Mack. "A lot of people have told me about barriers that have been in place, policies procedures that are in place that sometimes prevents us from moving forward.”

The focus group is open to all voices, and you can join the conversation here.

