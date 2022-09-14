Pueblo's 'hottest' event of the year

PUEBLO — This year's annual Chile & Frijole Festival is said to be the "hottest" celebration of the year. A community favorite, the festival was established 28 years ago to promote the purchasing of local and fresh produce.

It also celebrates individuals in the community throughout the state and region. Festival goers can support local farm stands and hundreds of local small businesses, 180 street vendors, live entertainment, food, drinks, and of course, Pueblo's famous roasted CHILIES! The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival will run along Union Avenue in Downtown Pueblo.

Festivities kick off Thursday, September 22nd at 9 AM with the non-commercial Chile & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center, followed by the commercial Chili and Salsa showdown at 1:15 PM. Winners will be announced on Friday, September 23rd at 6 PM at the Credit Union of Colorado Chile Academy Stage.

And don't miss a new event at the Pueblo Chile & Frijole Festival, the first-ever Balloon Glow featuring the Giant Chile Ristra ballon. The event starts Friday at 7 PM along the Pueblo Riverwalk at the corner of Alan Hamel & Main Street.

Or check out Balloon Fest featuring 13 hot air balloons that will fill the Pueblo Sky Saturday and Sunday morning at 6:45 AM. And stick around for the infamous Chihuahua and Friends Parade on Sunday at 11 AM.

Don't miss out on the annual Jalapeño Eating Contest, Sunday, September 25th at 11 AM in the SRDA parking lot (Friday Health Plans Stage).

Contestants over the age of 18 will begin with a bowl of 10 fresh jalapeños provided by Pueblo's very own local chile growers. Contestants must finish eating the contents of the first bowl before receiving additional bowls and compete for the entire 10-minute round to be eligible for prizes. An entry fee of $1 will be required.

Prizes will range from $200- $100 based on placement.

There are free parking garages located at S. Main Street and Grand, as well as City Center Dr.

The Chile & Frijoles Festival is also offering daily shuttle pickup and drop-off located in the Midtown parking lot. The drop-off & pick-up zone will be in the PBR lot.

The Chile and Frijole Festival hours of operation are as follows:

Friday 3:00pm - 12:00am

Saturday 10:00am - 12:00am

Sunday 10:00am - 6:00pm

Tickets are available for a presale price of $5 at pueblochilefestival.com or visitpueblo.org. Entry is $6 per adult at the gate. Military with valid ID and children 12 years and under are Free.

