Pueblo's Historic Arkansas Riverwalk being drained as part of cleaning project

PUEBLO, Colo. — City crews in Pueblo are starting to drain the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk as part of its annual cleaning and draining project.

News5 was told that water levels will be reduced around 6-8 inches Tuesday, but the Riverwalk should be completely drained by Thursday.

Crews will then clean the channel before refilling the Riverwalk.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.