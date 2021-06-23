Pueblo's Fitness on the Riverwalk offers free classes

COLORADO SPRINGS — From yoga to HITT to bootcamp style classes, the Pueblo Riverwalk has it all this summer for those looking to get in shape. The Bootcamp style classes will be held under the large pavilion at Lake Elizabeth, located at Lake Elizabeth, at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Greenwood St. in Pueblo. The classes are made possible through a partnership with Studio Share Pueblo. The instructors say the weather is cooler in the mornings, making it a great time to come enjoy some exercise with the community.

"They have gained so much knowledge and so much more energy. They're super excited to start a new fitness routine and it's great to see those who stick with it, really gain not just physically but mentally," said Christina McCann, Studio Share Owner. "Yoga is also a popular class we offer and it allows those who participate to relieve stress, all while building muscle and enjoying the fresh air here on the Riverwalk."

"I really love it. I feel like the Riverwalk is an amazing backdrop to have something like this. It makes you want to get out and move. It's a beautiful morning, and to be able to offer this to the community is huge," said Michelle Francis, Communications and Development Manager, Fitness on the Riverwalk.

Fitness on the Riverwalk takes place Monday through Friday, beginning at 6 a.m. It's sponsored by Pueblo Water but that's not all. Senior Fitness is sponsored by Pueblo Dodge and will offer chair yoga on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. Classes will run until August 13, 2021.

For a full schedule, visit here.