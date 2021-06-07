Pueblo's first motorized fire truck restored to its former glory

PUEBLO — A project in Pueblo more than than two decades in the making is finally complete.

Pueblo's first-ever motorized fire truck has been restored.

The 110-year-old vehicle has helped out in some of the city's most significant emergencies, like the Great Flood of 1921 and the opera house fire of 1922.

The Pueblo Firefighter's Historical Society took on the task of restoring the fire engine to its former glory.

"I think it is very important because of the fact that it is the first motorized fire apparatus. A lot of fire departments, even some of them back east that are older than us, don't have their first motorized fire apparatus," Gary Micheli with the Pueblo Firefighter's Historical Society said.

If you want to check out the restored fire truck, it is on display at the Pueblo Firefighters Historical Society Center on 2nd and Main in downtown Pueblo.