Pueblo's first-ever Hip Hop Fest was a breaking success

PUEBLO, CO — On Saturday morning, July 22, 2023, Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo was full of excitement for the first Hip Hop Fest that happened between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A nonprofit organization, Mad Fresh Productions, hosted the Fest, which celebrated hip-hop culture through music, breaking, and art.

The Fest includes a DJ battle, DJ showcase, b-boy battle, graffiti wars, live performances, kids workshops, vendors, and food trucks.

The park was filled with people from end to end at the bridge in Mineral Palace Park. While breakers performed their distinct moves on the main stage, several other artists used spray paint to create unique graffiti artworks. DJs were making beats all day, and there was a strong sense of lively connection from the local vendors to the kid's workshops.

The kids' workshops included activities related to the fundamentals of hip-hop culture, such as sewing fashion, learning graffiti art, breaking, and DJing.

Throughout the summer, before the Fest, Mad Fresh Productions hosted these workshops to introduce and help the youth community learn about the enjoyable creativity hip-hop provides.

The Owner of Mad Fresh Productions, Javier Quiñones, understood hip-hop's significant impact on individuals, communities, and society.

"It's important to Pueblo and everywhere around the world because it gives us a voice. It helps us express who we are, our identity, our upbringings, and it is an art."

Hip-hop can have different meanings for different people. For example, it may symbolize family, community, belonging, inspiration, and an art form to some people. It is ever-evolving, and last weekend, Pueblo celebrated their love for hip-hop.

