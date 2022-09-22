Pueblo's downtown library gets an upgrade

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Library District is showing progress on upgrades thanks to a voter-approved bond from 2019.

So far, the district has made improvements at the Downtown Library which include, a new children's area and info-zone museum, along with creating a mobility plaza outside the library.

"This is really going to be Colorado's coolest library it is a beautiful space with tons to offer and really something that isn't going to be rivaled in the state' said Nick Potter of Pueblo City-County Library District, 'so it is exciting to see people come into the library see what our plans are and that they are coming into fruition and know that is in their community."

So far, more than 10,000,000 dollars has been spent on improvements at the downtown library. Work is expected to be done by the end of the year.

Early next year, the district plans to start work at the east side and Belmont libraries.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.