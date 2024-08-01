Pueblo Zoo making sure animals stay cool during summer heatwave

PUEBLO — With the summer heatwave in full swing, it's not just people feeling the heat, our local zoo animals are too.

At the Pueblo Zoo, staff are going the extra mile to ensure their animals stay cool and comfortable. From misters and fans to air conditioned space, the zoo is pulling out all the stops to keep the animals comfortable.

For example, the red panda, which is not typically native to our high desert climate, enjoys cooling off in misters, fans and also has access to air conditioned indoor facilities.

"If you're hot, are animals are hot too, but (what) you're gonna find here (at) the Pueblo Zoo, (is) a lot of our animals are acclimated to this type of environment and those who are not, we take extra precautions to ensure that they stay cool," said Sandy Morrison, Associate Director of Resource Development at the Pueblo Zoo.

During these heatwaves, some animals might stay indoors, so they may not always come out to visitors.

The best time to visit the Pueblo Zoo is early in the morning or around feeding time when the animals are most active and the temperatures are still bearable.

