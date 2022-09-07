Pueblo Zoo holding senior week September 11-17

PUEBLO, CO — Senior Week returns to the Pueblo Zoo for its 30th Anniversary this September.

Health Solutions and the Pueblo Zoo will be honoring seniors through the week of September 11 - 17.

Seniors can expect free admission along with their caregivers if necessary Monday - Friday. During this week, seniors attending can expect light refreshments, animal encounters, and special activities daily put on by event sponsors.

Wednesday is Senior Safari where everyone can expect live music, animal presentations, games, vendor booths, lunch, and more fun activities.

No reservations are needed and seating for the Senior Safari is first come first serve, however, if you would like to Reserve a table the fee is $25 and the deadline for reserving is Friday, September, 9th.

"It is such an honor to host "Senior Season" every September. Seeing the joy, wonder, and appreciation on the faces of our guests during this week is so rewarding," says Executive Director, Abbie Krause. "Every year I learn something new and reconnect with friends from the zoo's past. Our local seniors have been contributing to the health of our zoo for a long time and it is so fun to welcome them back to the zoo every year for these days dedicated especially to them."

A full schedule of the events happening throughout the week can be found here.

