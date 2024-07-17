Pueblo YMCA offering free memberships to Colorado K-12 educators this summer

PUEBLO — The Pueblo YMCA says they are offering free memberships to all K-12 educators in our state for the summer.

It's an initiative that aims to thank teachers for their hard work. The YMCA hopes the memberships will help offer them a space to relax, rejuvenate and focus on their well-being.

"...It's so important to give back to educators because they are taking part in shaping the future for us, and we trust all of our children with them, and it's... so valuable for us to provide resources for them on top of the hard jobs that they already do and the great jobs that they already do," said Brandon Samora with the Pueblo YMCA.

This offer from the Pueblo YMCA runs until August 31.

To sign up for the free membership, educators need to visit the Pueblo YMCA and provide proof of active employment. The Pueblo YMCA is located near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Highway 50.

