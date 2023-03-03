Pueblo YMCA offering community weekend for non-members

PUEBLO, CO — The YMCA of Pueblo will be hosting a community weekend beginning Friday and ending Sunday, March 7th.

These community weekends will allow members of the public to buy day passes without being accompanied by an active Y member.

Cost

**Youth (0 - 17 years): $10

Adult (18+ years): $15

Senior (60+ years): $10

Family: $30 (Up to 2 adults and 5 children)

Not looking to commit to a year-long membership? This is the perfect day of activities for family fun without the financial commitment memberships can cost some.

The Pueblo YMCA will also be offering community weekends on the weekends below.

April 7-8, 2023 - CLOSED EASTER SUNDAY

May 5-7, 2023

June 2-3, 2023

July 7-8, 2023

August 4-5, 2023

September 1-2, 2023

