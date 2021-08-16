Pueblo woman shot and killed in a home

PUEBLO — On Monday, a woman in Pueblo was shot and killed at a home at around 2:45 a.m.

Police say they received a call that someone had been shot inside a home near the 700 block of Box Elder St. Police found the woman in the home, and she was taken to a hospital, but she later died.

Pueblo Police say they will release her identity once her next of kin have been notified. Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. This investigation is ongoing, Police are asking the public to report any information they may know about the incident.

Contacts:



Detective Medina: (719) 320- 6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

