Pueblo woman held at knife-point and robbed in her home

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police arrested two suspects after a woman was robbed and held at knife-point in her home on Sunday.

Pueblo Police say they went to the woman's home around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue.

The woman told police that she was in her home when she heard knocking on the front door. When she opened the door, she says that a man and woman forced their way into the home.

The victim said the female suspect grabbed her, held a knife up to her throat, and threatened to “knife” her. The female suspect then grabbed the victim’s gold necklace from her neck and removed several pieces of jewelry that were on the chain.

The man removed money from the victim’s purse, and then they left.

The victim provided a description of the suspects and said that they had previously completed yard work for her.

Shortly after, an officer located a juvenile female in the area who matched the description. The juvenile female was interviewed at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center where she confessed to the robbery. She then identified her juvenile male boyfriend as the other suspect.

Both of suspects were booked into Pueblo Youth Services Center on the charges of Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, and Crimes Against At-Risk Adult.

