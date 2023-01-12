Watch Now
Pueblo woman arrested in connection with grass fire Wednesday

Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 19:30:07-05

PUEBLO, CO — A woman has been arrested in connection to a fire in Pueblo that occurred Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 10:30 am this morning near 29th street and Dillon Drive near Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side.

The fire burned around two acres and is 100% contained according to Pueblo fire crews.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as more information is learned.
